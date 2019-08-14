The Family of Mark Christian Baker is having a Memorial for him on Saturday August 17th, 2019. 10 AM at the United Methodist Church 2002 4th Avenue Scottsbluff, NE 69361. Mark Christian Baker was Born February 5th 1959 and passed away on May19th, 2019. There will be a Celebration of life to follow the Memorial service at the Farm where Mark Lived. Please join the family in celebrating Mark’s life. Please bring your lawn chairs and a covered dish for the Celebration of life.

