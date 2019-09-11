Marlyce Mae (Meier) Ramig, 84, formerly of Scottsbluff, entered the Kingdom of Heaven in Union Grove, WI on Sept 7, 2019. Her funeral service will be held at 10am on Saturday, Sept 14, 2019 at Salem Congregational Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor Dale Brown officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff. Visitation will be Friday from 3-7 at Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of any flowers, memorials in Marlyce’s honor be made in care of Festival of Hope. Online condolences may be made by viewing Marlyce’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff is entrusted with arrangements.
Marlyce was born July 14, 1935 in Scottsbluff, NE to Carl D. and Mollie (Heinz) Meier. She attended various elementary schools and graduated from Minatare High School in 1953.
Marlyce married Marvin L. Ramig June 14, 1953 in Bayard, NE. To this union two children Michael and Melanie were born. Marlyce and Marvin farmed and raised the family south of McGrew. Retiring in 1997, they made their home in Scottsbluff. In October of 2012, Marlyce moved to Union Grove, WI to be closer to her children and grandchildren. She was a member of the Salem Congregational Church in Scottsbluff, active in the Salem Study Circle, Ladies Reach Out and Choir.
Survivors include her son Michael (Renee) Ramig, daughter Melanie (Michael) Reichert; grandchildren Nicole (Toby) Phillips, Eric (Jackie) Ramig, Stephanie (Jason) Kurt, Joshua (Kristy) Ludeker, Ashley and Kate Ramig; seven great-grandchildren; sisters Joyce Hinman, Cathy (Jim) Mangrum; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceding her in death were her husband Marvin, parents Carl D. Meier and Mollie (Heinz) Sutton, five brothers, one sister, one grandson, nephews Greg and Gary Meier, in-laws David and Amelia Ramig, and Beverly and Melvin Satur.
