Marquez, Domitila

Domitila Marquez May 15, 2020 Domitila Marquez, age 100 of Centennial, Colorado passed away peacefully at her home on May 15,2020 with loved ones by her side. Tillie, as she was known, was born in Chanute, Kansas on September 22, 1919 to Amador and Micaela Marquez and was the youngest of six children. In the 1940s, the family moved to Lyman, Nebraska and worked for several farmers in the area. Tillie was proud when she talked about working hard in the fields alongside her dad and brothers. In 1969, she moved to Scottsbluff, Nebraska and took care of her parents until they passed. In 1999, Tillie went to live with her daughter and son-in-law in Colorado. In 2004, they all moved to Gering for 10 years to be close to her sister/aunt who lived with them for three years until she passed. Tillie, Anita and Bill returned to Colorado in 2014 to be close to her family there. Tillie was a devout Catholic and a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe for over 20 years. She was a big Husker, Broncos and Rockies fan. Her hobbies were crocheting, arts and crafts and word search games. Tillie was preceded in death by her parents, Amador & Micaela Marquez, her sister, Lenore Marquez, her brothers and sisters-in-law, Teodoro (Carmen), Francisco (Louise), Ignacio (Ruth), Trinidad (Frances) and great-grandson, Rodney (Arjae) Villegas and numerous nephews and nieces. Survivors include her daughter, Anita (Bill) Ames, son, Angel (Janet) Cabral, granddaughter, Veronica Franklin, grandsons, Angel Cabral, Jr and Eric (Candace) Cabral, 13 great-grandchildren, 6 great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

