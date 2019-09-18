Marvin F. Jensen, 78, of Kimball, died at the Kimball County Manor on Monday, September 16, 2019. Memorial services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the Kimball Evangelical Free Church in Kimball with Pastor Hod Boltjes officiating. Burial will be held at 12:00 p.m. (CST) on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Ft. McPherson National Cemetery in Maxwell, Nebraska. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Thursday from 1:00 until 6:00 p.m. Friends may also visit www.cantrellfh.com to view Marvin’s Tribute Wall and leave condolences and stories for the family. Memorials may be given in Marv’s memory to the Kimball High School Athletic Department. The services for Marv have been entrusted to the Cantrell Funeral Home.
He was born to Jens and DeEtta (Wood) Jensen on February 10, 1944. Marv graduated high school in Maywood, Nebraska in 1959 and served 4 years in the U.S. Navy. He married Dorothy Deadmond and had 3 children, Dorothy preceded him in death in 1972. In 1973, he and Mary Sowerwine married and joined their two families. Marv served proudly as a Nebraska State Patrolman for 27 ½ years and was elected Kimball County Sheriff for 14 years. Marv also served on the Kimball City Council. Anyone who knew Marv, knew he was a character but also a kind and gentle soul. He possessed the ability to make everyone smile with a joke or gesture. Marv loved his family and was a good provider. He loved all sports and especially enjoyed being involved on teams with his kids or going to their games. He was a diehard Husker fan, and also enjoyed and attended Kimball Longhorn games.
Marv is survived by his wife, Mary of 47 years, daughters Trena Primavera and Brenda Mays and sons Christen (Ben) Jensen and Scott (Laurel) Sowerwine, as well as 16 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Dorothy Jensen, step-daughters Rhonda Stander and Robin Rutledge, and great-grandson Rider Reinhart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.