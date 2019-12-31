Mary Ann Derr, 82, of Lyman, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Goshen Care Center in Torrington, Wyoming.

Her funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m., Friday, January 3, 2020, at Immanuel United Church of Christ in Lyman with Pastor Bob Smith officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery in Morrill. Friends may visit from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, at Jones Mortuary in Mitchell.

Memorials may be made to Immanuel United Church of Christ. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.jones-mortuary.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Derr as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign Up for Star-Herald.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.