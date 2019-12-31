Mary Ann Derr, 82, of Lyman, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Goshen Care Center in Torrington, Wyoming.
Her funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m., Friday, January 3, 2020, at Immanuel United Church of Christ in Lyman with Pastor Bob Smith officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery in Morrill. Friends may visit from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, at Jones Mortuary in Mitchell.
Memorials may be made to Immanuel United Church of Christ. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.jones-mortuary.com.
