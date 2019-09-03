Name for News Media: Mary Erington-Meyer of Hebron, formerly of Scottsbluff area.

Gender: Female Age: 85

Date, place of Death: August 31, 2019, Hebron, Nebraska

Date, place of Birth: August 18, 1934, Brownwood, Texas

Father: Monroe Fowlkes

Mother: Willie Belle Fowlkes

Biographical Data: husband Lyle Erington died

survivors: Daughter Evelyn Jenkins, Doniphan; sons David, Hebron, Douglas, Doniphan, John Erington, Marquette

Services at: Hebron Bible Church, Hebron, Nebraska

Time of Service: Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11:00 am

Clergy: Rev. Jeff Friesen

Family Inurnment: Rose Hill Cemetery, Hebron, Nebraska

Memorials to: To The Family

Visitation: No visitation, direct cremation was chosen

Funeral Home: Price Funeral Home, 210 S 3rd St, Hebron, Nebraska 68370 Phone 402-768-6211

