Mary Misaye Nagaki, 96, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Box Butte General Hospital in Alliance.
She was born April 28, 1923 at Scottsbluff, NE to Kichiyemon and Miki Shiba.
On December 19, 1947 she was united in marriage to Frank Yoshio Nagaki. Frank and Mary farmed in Scottsbluff and then moved with Frank’s parents and his brothers to Alliance where they continued farming. She was employed as a bookkeeper for Deaver Grain in Alliance and Berea for many years.
Mary is survived by her son, Ronald Nagaki, her daughters, Cindy and husband Porkchop Mracek and Lori Watson all of Alliance and Cheri and husband Kevin Rolofson of Normal, IL and her 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers, Bill Shiba of San Diego, CA, Stan Shiba of Tucson, AZ and Yasuo Shiba of Beatrice, NE.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, an infant son, her son-in-law, Paul Watson and her brothers, Harry, Charles, Tosh and Seth and her sister, Sachiko.
Memorial services will be Monday, December 9 at 10:00 a.m. at the Bates-Gould Chapel in Alliance with Father Coke McClure officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Fairview Cemetery at Scottsbluff.
Memorials may be given to Oregon Trail Foundation for the Japanese Hall, 2930 M Street, Gering, NE 69341.
Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.