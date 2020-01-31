MaryAnn Sibal, age 80, of Kearney, Formerly North Platte and Scottsbluff, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the Kearney Regional Medical Center in Kearney. Private family services will be at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the family, to be designated later. Online condolences may be submitted by visiting www.hlmkfuneral.com. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
MaryAnn was born on September 24, 1939 in Cambridge, NE to Clarence and Clara (Hamilton) Elson. She attended high school in North Platte and graduated in 1957. She married Edward L. Sibal in 1957. MaryAnn was an avid golfer and sports fan. She worked as a bookkeeper early in her work career and later spent many years as a Revenue Agent with the Nebraska Department of Revenue.
Surviving relatives include her daughter, Angie and Robert Shafto of Kearney, NE; grandson, Jason Jones and his wife Sarah; granddaughter, Rachel Moore and her husband Stuart all of Kearney; great grandchildren, Kellen, Kameron, Kerrigan, Brantley and Brycen.
MaryAnn was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edward; 3 brothers
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.