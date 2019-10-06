Maurine Campbell Lockwood completed her 99-year earthly journey to be reunited with her husband and family in the presence of her Lord. Maurine passed peacefully in her sleep on October 2, 2019 in her home in Kimball, Nebraska surrounded by loved ones.
She was born May 3, 1920 in Dix, Nebraska to Charles and Anna Campbell. After high school, Maurine attended Chadron State College and taught in a country school. She married Leo Lockwood on April 27, 1941 and their joyous union lasted 61 years. They farmed north of Dix and retired in Kimball. They were active members of the Dix and Kimball Presbyterian Churches. Maurine and Leo enjoyed square dancing, bowling, playing cards, traveling, and visiting family and friends.
Maurine’s kitchen table was a favorite place and she’d set out home-made cookies, as she greeted visitors. Maurine’s family fame was her signature fried chicken or homemade chicken and noodles followed by farm picked cherry or butterscotch pie.
Maurine shared love with others in various ways throughout her life. She crocheted gifts and pieced quilts. Her beautiful flowers were a joy to her and to others. She supported the activities of her children and grandchildren. And In her later years she sang, “I love you”, to everyone who came by to visit.
Maurine is survived by her daughters Karen McGowan and Marlene Roney; sons-in-law Ward McGowan and Craig Roney; grandchildren Mitch (Cindy) McGowan, Lisa (Colin) Scuffell, Cal (Annette) McGowan, Quinton (Heather) McGowan, Nathaniel Roney, Lara Lea Roney, and Megan Roney; great grandchildren Kate McGowan, Patrick McGowan, Sara McGowan, Carly McGowan, and Sydney McGowan.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leo, her parents and her brothers and sisters.
Memorial for Maurine will be held at 10.30, Thursday, Oct 10 at the Presbyterian Church.
Please make donations to the Kimball Presbyterian Church or the Kimball Library in lieu of flowers.
