McClellan, Georgia

Georgia "Cindy" Sue McClellan June 26, 2020 Cindy McClellan , of Scottsbluff, passed away on June 26, 2020, in Medway, Ohio, surrounded by her daughter, grandchildren, and extended family, as she fulfilled her final wish to attend her family reunion. Cindy was born to John Arthur and Lenora Ashbaugh in Salina, Pennsylvania, on November 8, 1944. She was the middle child in a family of 13 children, and was naturally a caretaker and hard worker. She graduated high school in Bell Avon, Pennsylvania, and soon after moved with her family to Texas. In 1964, she gave birth to her only child, a daughterLenora Sue. She worked many years as a loan officer in banks in the San Antonio, Texas, area. On September 10, 1981, she married the love of her life, Robert McClellan. They loved to travel, hit the casinos, and spend time with their grandkids in their backyard pool. She enjoyed living with her husband in San Antonio for 34 years, and during that time, they took many trips to visit family in Nebraska and Washington State. When she lost her beloved husband in 2015, she moved to Nebraska to be with her daughter and grandchildren. She was real spitfire who enjoyed life on her terms. She is survived by her daughter, Sue (Henry) Gompert; grandson, Ken Moore (Amanda Donnelson), granddaughter Erica (Brian) Croft, granddaughter Shelbi Bauer, and her step-grandchildren, Vince Gompert, Zach (Lauren) Gompert, Josh Gompert, and Nicole (Jeremy) Gompert. She loved her many great-grandbabiesKaitlynn, Kinzee, Karson, and Kameron Moore, Kira Scwartzkopf, Lily and William Croft, and Draco and Junior Bauer. She is survived by her two siblings, Janet Friesenhahn and John Ashbaugh, and many beloved nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her loyal, furry companion, Missy. She was preceded in death by her parents, ten siblings, and her loving husband. She will be missed deeply by all who loved her.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Remembering loved ones
How to Submit an Obituary or In Memoriam
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. You may also submit the obituary on your own. Pricing for obituaries is dependent on length. One photo is allowed.
If you wish to submit an obituary, please contact us at 308-632-9020 or email us:
As a leading provider of news, information and advertising in Scottsbluff and Gering, today we are proud to announce the launch of our Local Marketing Grant program. This program offers matching marketing funds to local businesses whose livelihood has been impacted by the outbreak of the COV…
Local businesses are a linchpin of our community, and they need the support of their loyal customers now more than ever. Buy Local is a new partnership connecting us to these vitally important local businesses through an online marketplace: https://localbusiness.lee.net/scottsbluff-star-herald
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.