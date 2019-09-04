Funeral services for Melvin Charles Krotz, 66, will be held at 3:30pm Friday, September 6, 2019 at St Joseph Children’s Home Chapel with The Reverends Bill Baker and Diane Carlton officiating. Burial will take place Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the Holly Cemetery in Rushville, Nebraska at 11am. Melvin passed away at University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora, Colorado on Friday August 30, 2019. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to either All Saints Episcopal Church, Lion’s Club or the Bent Barrels and Crooked Arrows 4-H Club. The casket will be open prior to the service at St Joseph’s. Arrangements are by the Colyer Funeral Home and condolences may be sent to www.colyerfuneralhome.com.
Melvin was born on August 26, 1953 to Charles and Barbara (Landreth) Krotz in Rushville, Nebraska. He graduated from Rushville High School in 1971. He moved to Chadron, Nebraska and learned the trade of carpet installation. Melvin met his wife, Paula (Miglia) Krotz in January of 1990 at a square dance held in his old country school house. They were married eight months later on September 1, 1990. They began their married life in an old, rented trailer house in Rushville. A year later, they moved to Torrington, Wyoming. Scott Charles Krotz was born to their union on August 31, 1993. Hayley Rae Krotz joined their family in January of 2011. Melvin worked a variety of jobs while living in Torrington. His first job was at the Christmas Tree Farm. From there, he moved to Kelley Bean. He then decided to put his training as a carpet layer to good use and had his own business, Krotz Karpeting for a couple of years until he suffered a back injury. He then moved on to the Oak Tree Inn in Morrill, Nebraska. His final work experience was at Century Lumber in Torrington. He retired from that position in October of 2017. Melvin joined the National Guard shortly after high school and became part of the Chadron artillery unit. When he moved to Torrington, he joined the Torrington National Guard Unit and learned the MOS of canvas repair specialist. He retired from the National Guard after almost twenty-four years of service.
Melvin thoroughly enjoyed people. He was happiest when he was giving someone a bad time. He always seemed to have a smile on his face and was a very laid back person. He seemed to know almost everyone due to his variety of work experiences. No one was a stranger. He was a member of the All Saints Episcopal Church. He also belonged to the Torrington Lion’s Club, the American Legion and the Bent Barrels and Crooked Arrows 4-H Club.
Melvin is survived by his wife Paula; son Scott (Katie) Krotz of Torrington; daughter Hayley Krotz of Torrington; brothers Tom (Judy), John (Julie), and Wayne (Rena) of Rushville, Nebraska; sisters Kathleen (Bill) Kocourek of Martin, South Dakota, and Rosalie (Don) Pierce of Fountain, Colorado; and various nephews, nieces, cousins, aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by his parents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.