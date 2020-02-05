Melvin E. Schneider, age 91, of Fremont
Died Saturday, February 1, 2020 at home.
Mel was born August 21, 1928 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska to David and Lydia ‘Dahlinger’ Schneider. He graduated from Minatare High School in 1945. He attended Scottsbluff Junior College from 1946 to 1948.
Survivors:
Children – Melanie (Michael Martin) Peppmuller of Fremont
Jeri (Jim) Kallio of Fremont
Stevan (Lori Moseman) Schneider of Fremont/Peru
Craig Schneider of Fremont
8 grandchildren
4 great grandchildren
Mel was preceded in death by his parents, wife Jo Ann in June of 2009, son James in October of 2017, 3 sisters Agnes, Mary and Freida, and 4 brothers David, Carl, Alex and Wilbur.
Funeral 10:30am, Monday, February 10, 2020 at First Lutheran Church in Fremont. Burial with Military Honors will be in Memorial Cemetery. Memorials to the Methodist Fremont Health Hospice and First Lutheran Church. Visitation Sunday, from 2pm to 6pm with the family present from 4pm to 6pm at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont.
Online guestbook at www.Ludvigsenmortuary.com
