Michael Alvarado, 50 of Littleton CO entered the gates of Heaven November 15, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones. Michael was born January 23, 1969 to Aginaldo and Jessica Alvarado in Dryden Michigan, he grew up in Scottsbluff, NE where he eventually found his home in Littleton, CO.
Michael was a loving, funny, witty, intelligent man; he enjoyed reading and gaining as much new knowledge as he could, rock N roll music, dancing, and taking in the fresh Coloradoan outdoor air. Michael shared a full, fearless life with the love of his life of 23 years, Cindia Alvarado. Although he was a private man, he enjoyed good conversations and the company of his loved ones and close friends. He proudly took on the role as grandpa indulging in the company of his grandchildren as well as his beloved pets. He was a beautiful soul who was deeply loved by all who were close to his heart. Our lives will never be the same without him and his legacy will live on through all who loved him.
Michael is survived by his wife Cindia Alvarado; mother Jessica Alvarado; stepfather Arturo Maldonado; siblings Aginaldo Alvarado Jr., Telesforo Alvarado, Mari Alvarado, Yvonne Alvarado, and Leticia Alvarado (David Marez); children Alex Alvarado, April Alvarado, Monique Alvarado, Victoria Alvarado, Brianne Alvarado; stepchildren Latoya (Gustavo) Perez, Alesia Saldivar, Mozelle (Matthew) Plasencio; and numerous nieces and nephews. Michael was predeceased by his father Aginaldo Alvarado, son Michael Alvarado Jr., and granddaughter Dominique Camacho.
Per Michael’s wishes, there will be no memorial service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.