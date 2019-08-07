Mick Evertson, 78 of Kimball, passed away peacefully at home on the family farm on Monday, July 29, 2019. Memorial services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at the Kimball Presbyterian Church with Pastor Alan Foutz officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date. Friends may visit www.cantrellfh.com to view Mick’s Tribute Wall and leave condolences for the family. Friends may stop at the funeral home on Monday, August 12, 2019 from 1:00 until 5:00 p.m. to sign the register book and leave condolences for the family. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to either Kimball Health Services or Regional West Hospice. The services for Mick have been entrusted to Cantrell Funeral Home
David Michael “Mick” Evertson was born in Kimball on December 8, 1940, The son of Helen (Burback) and Wilbur Evertson. He weighed less than three pounds at birth. He received his lifelong nickname “Mick” in Kindergarten when he was one of three “Davids” in the class. Mick was raised in Kimball and grew up largely on the family farm south of town. He attended school in Kimball and graduated from Kimball County High School in 1959. He attended the University of Nebraska in Lincoln and received both Bachelors and Masters degrees in agronomy.
Mick was married to Mary Margaret “Peggy” Young on June 19, 1960, at the Presbyterian Church in Kimball. He was nearly late to his own wedding as the New York Yankees were playing a doubleheader at the Chicago White Sox that day.
Mick was a County Extension Agent for 30 years, serving in Scotts Bluff, Sheridan, Box Butte, and Kimball Counties. In 1976 he partnered with his parents and began operating parts of the family farming enterprise. In the early 1980’s he replanted all the farm ground to grass and concentrated on returning the land to its native grassland state. With this shift the farm’s cash crop changed from wheat to cattle. He also planted thousands of trees which today provide shelter from winter winds and many acres of wildlife habitat.
Mick enjoyed the quiet life of working the land and cattle operation. He also enjoyed following professional and collegiate sports. He was a lifelong Yankees fan, a longtime Nebraska Cornhuskers season ticket holder, and he cheered for and followed the Broncos and Rockies.
Survivors include his children Shaun Evertson of Kimball, Wade (Stacy) Evertson of Cozad, Justin (Tammy) Evertson of Waverly, Andy (Tami) Evertson of Omaha, Matthew (Brenda Lanphear) Evertson of Chadron and Jenny (Bill) Jennings of Lincoln; 13 grandchildren, 3 step-grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter.
He was preceded in death by his parents.