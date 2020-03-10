Miglia, Gloria

Gloria Jean (Scott) Miglia March 2, 2020 Gloria Jean (Scott) Miglia, 77, finally decided to rest on Monday, March 2, 2020 at the Northern Colorado Medical Center in Greeley, Colorado with family by her side. Memorial services will be held Saturday, March 14th at 1:00 pm at All Saint's Episcopal Church. There will be a small reception in the basement of the church following services. Since Gloria enjoyed helping others, memorials may be given to the All Saint's Episcopal Church Outreach Committee or Gracie's Promise. Cremation has taken place. Gloria was born July 21, 1942 in Wewoka, Oklahoma to Clifford Alvin and Lorene Estelle (Hubbard) Scott. She attended middle school in Scottsbluff, Nebraska and graduated high school in Newcastle, Wyoming. Gloria married Ronald Gene Miglia on February 8, 1964, in Newcastle. Two daughters were born to this union: Paula Ann and Alison Christine. A year after Paula was born, Gloria and Ron moved to Philip, South Dakota. Gloria and Ron later divorced but remained friends until his passing. Gloria lived in a variety of different communities including Torrington, Wyoming; Scottsbluff, Nebraska; Spearfish, South Dakota and back to Gering, Nebraska. She finally ended up in Torrington where she lived until she passed. Gloria is survived by her two daughters and their children; Paula Krotz, Scott and Katie Krotz, Hayley Krotz of Torrington, Wyoming and Alison Morris and Billy Morris of Cape Canaveral, Florida; and a few other family members across the country. Preceding her in death were her grandparents; parents; two brothers, Ross and Rocky Scott; ex-husband Ronald Miglia; sons-in-law, Melvin Krotz and William Morris and a variety of aunts, uncles and other family members.
