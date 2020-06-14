Miller, Allen

Allen Duane Miller March 30, 2020 Allen Duane Miller, 70, passed away March 30th at UNM Hospital in Albuquerque. Originally from Gurley, NE, Allen and his wife of 48 years, Christine, called Ruidoso, NM home for over 25 years. He is preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Margene Miller. He is survived by brothers Barry Miller, David Miller, Kurt Miller and sister Patti Scholz and 3 daughters and sons-in-law: Jennifer and Jerold Tercero of Ruidoso, Melissa and James Willams of Longview, WA, and Julie and Steve Kilgore of Phoenix, AZ. He also leaves behind grandchildren Chase Caughron, Tyler Caughron, Aspen Caughron, Arika Tercero, Jesse Tercero, Rylan Tercero, Brantley Tercero, Naomi Tercero, Jamey Williams, Ruby Williams, and Athan Kilgore. Allen and Chris were married in 1972, and started their lives together farming on the Miller family homestead. He eventually began a career in crop insurance at Stroud National Agency, where he worked for more than 30 years before retiring in January. A devoted family man, Allen was an incredible husband, doting father, and beloved grandfather. Always quick with a smile and quicker with a pun, Allen's kind, generous nature will be missed by all who knew him. Services are scheduled for Monday, June 22 at 10:30 AM at Weyerts Immanuel Lutheran Church, 13920 Road 46, Lodgepole, NE 69149.

