Minch, Janice

Janice Kay Minch May 9, 2020 Janice Kay (Duncan) Minch, 79, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020 at the Medical Center of the Rockies. A private family burial will be held at Gering West Lawn Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gering United Methodist Church. Janice (Jan) was born in Morrill, NE to Clifford and Doris (Broadbent) Duncan on July 21, 1940. She was born and raised on a farm north of Morrill and graduated from Morrill High School. She married Alan Minch on June 6, 1958. To that marriage, four children were born. She managed Ideal Cleaners for many years and cooked for students at Lincoln Elementary School. When her grandkids started arriving, she opened a daycare in her home so she could be with them every day. Jan was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her family. Jan's survived by her husband Alan Minch of Gering and four children, Kathy (Galen) Larson, Jodi (Tim) Ruzicka, Mike (Pam) Minch and Dave (Lauree) Minch, brother Jim Duncan, brother-in-law Bill Baker, 16 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, sister Bonnie Baker and sister-in-law Jan Duncan.
