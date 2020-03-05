Evelyn M. Misegadis March 2, 2020 Evelyn M. Misegadis, age 96, of Sidney, NE passed away in March 2, 2020 in Sidney. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 A.M., Saturday, March 7, 2020 in the Zion Lutheran Church in Chappell with Pastor Neil Carlson officiating. Burial will follow in the Chappell Cemetery. Friends may stop at the Gehrig-Stitt Chapel on Friday from 1-7:00 P.M. with family present from 4-6:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to the Zion Lutheran Church or the Sunol Community Center. You may view Evelyn's Book of Memories, leave condolences, photos and stories at www.gehrigstittchapel.com. Gehrig-Stitt Chapel & Cremation Service, LLC is in charge of Evelyn's care and funeral arrangements.

To send flowers to the family of Evelyn Misegadis, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 6
Visitation
Friday, March 6, 2020
1:00PM-7:00PM
Gehrig-Stitt Chapel
1140 10th Avenue
SIDNEY, NE 69162
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Evelyn's Visitation begins.
Mar 7
Service
Saturday, March 7, 2020
10:30AM
Zion Lutheran Church
650 5th Ave.
CHAPPELL, NE 69129
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Evelyn's Service begins.

