Evelyn M. Misegadis March 2, 2020 Evelyn M. Misegadis, age 96, of Sidney, NE passed away in March 2, 2020 in Sidney. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 A.M., Saturday, March 7, 2020 in the Zion Lutheran Church in Chappell with Pastor Neil Carlson officiating. Burial will follow in the Chappell Cemetery. Friends may stop at the Gehrig-Stitt Chapel on Friday from 1-7:00 P.M. with family present from 4-6:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to the Zion Lutheran Church or the Sunol Community Center. You may view Evelyn's Book of Memories, leave condolences, photos and stories at www.gehrigstittchapel.com. Gehrig-Stitt Chapel & Cremation Service, LLC is in charge of Evelyn's care and funeral arrangements.
Service information
1:00PM-7:00PM
1140 10th Avenue
SIDNEY, NE 69162
10:30AM
650 5th Ave.
CHAPPELL, NE 69129
