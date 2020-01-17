Mitchell L. Kolar, 64, of Kimball, died at his home in Kimball on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020 at the Cantrell Funeral Home in Kimball with Pastor Kenneth Mars officiating. Burial will be held in the Kimball Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 1:00 until 6:00 p.m. Friends may also visit www.cantrellfh.com to leave condolences and stories for the family. Memorials may be given to the family. The services have been entrusted to the Cantrell Funeral Home.
Mitchell Lynn Kolar was born in Lynch, Nebraska on June 3, 1955, the son of Richard and Elaine (Frisch) Kolar. He graduated from the Kimball County High School in 1973. During his high school career, Mitch was a three year letterman in football and a four year letterman in track. Following graduation he worked for the State of Nebraska on a survey crew as a concrete inspector from 1973-1974. He attended the University of Wyoming for 1 year. Mitch worked for the State of Wyoming from 1976 to 1978 in the Department of Roads on a survey crew and operated heavy equipment during snow removal and maintenance. In 1978 he went to work for Welton Construction in Saratoga, Wyoming as a concrete finisher on new home construction. He also did framing, siding, plumbing and interior and exterior construction. In 1984 he went to work for Western Contractors in Ord, Nebraska building bridge forms and doing concrete finishing on dam projects. Mitch then moved to California and worked in construction. He purchased Taxi a bar on Huntington Beach and operated this for a short time before moving to Lakewood, Colorado to purchase Balls Sports Saloon. After the death of his dad, Mitch moved to Kimball in 2002 to help take care of his mom. He worked for the UP Railroad until retiring in 2017. Mitch enjoyed all sports, and he worked as an usher for the Colorado Rockies during his retirement. He enjoyed working on cars and was an avid motorcycle enthusiast and was a member of the Red Knights Motorcycle Club-NE4 in Kimball.
Survivors include his sisters Barbara (Bruce) Bergstrom of Greybull, WY., and Lea (Gary) Geraud of Billings, MT; nieces and nephews Beau, Erin, Maya, and Bristol Bergstrom of Fruita, CO, Bret Bergstrom of Lander, WY, Brooke Bergstrom of Worland, WY, Michelle, Ryan, and Dayton VanAcker of Mesa, AZ, Susanne, Josh, and Mallory Kuhlman of Tempe, AZ. He was preceded in death by his parents.
