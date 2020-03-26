Valerie Lorraine Morris March 24, 2020 Valerie Lorraine Morris, 50, of Scottsbluff passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life service will be held at a later time. Online condolences may be made at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Valerie was born Oct 19, 1969 in Torrington, WY. She had two sons, Casey Brown and Travis Morris. They were the love of her life as she was theirs. She will be greatly missed by all of us. She is survived by her parents, two sons, 1 brother and 1 sister. Her grandparents and several uncles, aunts and cousins preceded her in death.

To plant a tree in memory of Valerie Morris as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

