Morrison, Lynda

Lynda Lee (Giles) Morrison June 13, 2020 Lynda Lee Morrison (Giles), 73 of Gering, passed away at her home in Gering on June 13, 2020. She was born on August 19, 1946 in Lusk Wyoming, a daughter of the late Woodie Mack and Emma Jane Giles (Altig). She was a 1965 graduate of Gering High School. Lynda was a loving mother, grandmother and friend. When she retired she went on to be a foster grandma at the Learning Tree it added so much joy to her life. Lynda was a strong woman with a kind heart who enjoyed cooking, baking and camping with family. She is survived by her children, Salvador and Mistie R. Perez (Bales) of Gering NE, Cesar H. and Terra L. Galaviz (Morrison) of Omaha NE, Michael W. Bales of San Diego CA and Jason S. Bales of Colo. Springs CO; Her sister-in-law Ramona H. Giles of Gering; Friend, Tina Herman; grandchildren; Ronald E. and Natasha M. Banks (Bales), Quintin D. Reynolds and Mariah J. Bales all of Madisonville KY; Anthony S. Morrison of Lincoln NE, Dante B. Vicharra Jr, Diego M. Vicharra, Augustine E. Vicharra all of Omaha. Tristan Bales of Riverton WY. and 12 Great-grandchildren. Along with nieces, nephews and other extended family. She is proceeded in death by her Parents, brother; Wayne Mack Giles; sisters Rhonda J. Dobbs (Giles), Loretta K. Hoffman (Giles); her best friend JoAnn Slusher and her great-grandson Tommie R.J Banks. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 20, at Calvary Memorial Church 265 18th st, Gering NE, with Pastor Gary Hashley.
