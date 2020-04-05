Barbara Ruth Morse March 20, 2020 Barbara Ruth Morse, 90, of Springfield, MO, passed March 20, 2020. She was born in Ft. Collins, CO, Jan 13, 1930, to Laurence and Mabel (McKee) Warner. Barbara attended elementary school in Banner County and graduated high school in Gering, NE. She graduated from Junior College in Scottsbluff, where she met her husband, LeRoy. LeRoy saw Barbara walk in to the school building the first day of class and promptly announced to his friend, I'm going to marry that girl--He was correct. Barbara and LeRoy were married in Scottsbluff on Jun 11, 1950, and they were blessed with two sons: Steven and Donald. Prior to getting married, Barbara taught school two years in rural Nebraska. Barbara and LeRoy were members of First Christian Church in Scottsbluff and later became members of West Way Christian Church in Scottsbluff. Barbara and LeRoy enjoyed leading Christian music for various rest homes and after retirement they were very active in the music ministry in numerous RV parks in Florida as they traveled in their 5th wheel. During their retirement, Barbara and LeRoy spent winters in Arizona and Florida, and finally moving to Springfield, Missouri, in 2008 where they attended church at Southland Christian. Barbara was a devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She is preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband of 69 years, LeRoy in 2019; two sons, Don in 2007 and Steve in 2008; brothers, L. Wayne Warner and H. Keith Warner; sister-in-law, Mildred Mae Warner; two brothers-in-law, Quentin Morse and Richard Coleman. Barbara is survived by her daughter-in-law, Stephanie Morse; grandchildren: Matthew Morse; Marissa Adams and her husband, Jeff; Aaron Morse and his wife, Lesli; Emily Leatherman and her husband, Dan; great-grandchildren: Isaiah, Willa, Adalynd, Simon, Leopold, and Emma; sisters-in-law, Mary Coleman, Patty Morse, and Marletta Warner; many nieces, nephews, and extended family. A graveside service will be held at 3:00 pm, Mon, Apr 6, 2020, at Fairview Cemetery, under the direction of Dugan-Kramer Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date in Scottsbluff when everyone can attend.
