Nancy A. Schilling, age 72, of Sidney, NE passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020 in Sidney. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 A.M. Friday, January 31, 2020 in the First United Methodist Church with Pastor Corey Jenkins officiating. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery. Friends may stop at the Gehrig-Stitt Chapel on Thursday from 1-7:00 P.M. to sign Nancy’s register book and leave condolences for the family. Memorials may be made in Nancy’s name to the Donor’s choice. You may view Nancy’s Book of Memories, leave condolences, photos and stories at www.gehrigstittchapel.com.
A complete obituary will be published when available.
Gehrig-Stitt Chapel & Cremation Service, LLC is in charge of Nancy’s care and funeral arrangements.
