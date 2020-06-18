Kristina L. Narjes June 13, 2020 Kristina L. Narjes, age 72, of Sidney, NE passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020 in Sidney. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, June 19, 2020 in the Trinity Lutheran Church South of Sidney with Pastor Neil Carlson officiating. Burial will be in the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. Friends may stop at the Gehrig-Stitt Chapel on Thursday from 1-7:00 P.M. to sign Kris' register book and leave condolences for the family. You may view Kris' Book of Memories, leave condolences, photos and stories at www.gehrigstittchapel.com. Gehrig-Stitt Chapel & Cremation Service, LLC is in charge of Kris' care and funeral arrangements.

Service information

Jun 18
Visitation
Thursday, June 18, 2020
1:00PM-7:00PM
Gehrig-Stitt Chapel
1140 10th Avenue
SIDNEY, NE 69162
Jun 19
Service
Friday, June 19, 2020
10:00AM
Trinity Lutheran South Divide
12108 Rd 6
SIDNEY, NE 69162
