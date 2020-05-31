Michael P. Neal February 27, 2020 Michael P. Neal, 59, of Sidney, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020, at his home with family and friends by his side. The parish rosary will be said at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 5, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020, both will be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Sidney with Father Mike McDermott officiating. Inurnment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. The family is requesting that everyone planning to attend the funeral service wear either green (for everything Irish) or dark blue (colon cancer). Memorials may be given to St. Patrick's Catholic Church or the Sidney Night of Hope. You may view Mike's Book of Memories, leave condolences, photos and stories at www.gehrigstittchapel.com. Gehrig-Stitt Chapel & Cremation Service, LLC is in charge of Mike's care and funeral arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Michael Neal as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

