Terry Nere February 13, 2020 Terry Nere, 66, of Scottsbluff, passed away on February 13, 2020 at Regional West Medical Center. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1 pm on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel. View complete obituary at www.dugankramer.com

To send flowers to the family of Terry Nere, please visit Tribute Store.

