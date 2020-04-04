Cynthia Marie Neuwirth
March 26, 2020
Cynthia Marie Neuwirth, 67, of Scottsbluff, passed away March 26, 2020 peacefully at her home.
Cremation has taken place and a memorial service in her honor will be held at a later date. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of any flowers, memorials in Cyndi's honor be made in care of WNCC Foundation Volleyball or Softball or Emmanuel Congregational Church.
Online condolences may be made by viewing Cyndi's memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Condolences can also be sent to Jim at PO Box 659, Scottsbluff, NE 69363. A video online tribute to Cyndi is available on Facebook. Please feel free to share your memories of time spent with Cyndi. Bridgman Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Scottsbluff is entrusted with arrangements.
Cyndi was born to Leroy and Bertha Rohrick in Scottsbluff, NE on May 18, 1952. Cyndi attended 2 years at WNCC. She met the love of her life, Jim, while in college and they were married November 27, 1971, 48 years ago.
Together Jim and Cyndi owned ABC Nursery for 42 years. That's a lot of Christmas decorations, displays, trees and plants sold! Cyndi attended Mann Floral Design School. She was an accomplished Decorator and Florist. Nobody tied a bow like Cyndi! She was very proud of creating Santa's World Christmas Store in the 80's. It was a big attraction for our community and was featured on the Denver Channel 9 KUSA Sunday night news in 1986.
Cyndi didn't let any grass grow under her feet, she was active in many volunteer organizations and clubs PEO Chapter GI, High Plains Auto Club, Elections Board, Widowed Persons of Western Nebraska organization, and she was a board member of the WNCC Foundation. Cyndi and Jim were named Volunteer of the Year in 2005 for the YMCA and The Farm and Ranch Museum in 2008. They also received "Friends of WNCC" award in 2018. While a member of the Panhandle Business Professional Women's Club, she served as President, District Director, State President in 1997, served on the National BPW Board, and received Woman of the Year in 1995. She joined Soroptimist in 1987 and was President in 1995-1996. During her years as a member of Soroptimist she was active in many committees, fundraisers, and service projects. She was also District 548 Rotary Exchange Student Counselor and was a Paul Harris Fellow. Cyndi was one of the original members of the Scottsbluff Ladies Investment club and past President of the club.
In her younger years Cyndi played couples YMCA volleyball, and couples softball. Cyndi and Jim have been dorm parents to many WNCC volleyball, baseball, vocal, basketball, soccer and softball girls. They considered them their Adopted Grandkids! She loved watching each and every one of them compete. They still keep in contact with many of them. They also fostered 6 Rotary exchange students over the years. She was the Rotary Exchange Student Counselor for several years. Cyndi always had a special love for dogs, especially Schnauzers (George being her favorite). She would love on any dog that she saw! Cyndi enjoyed working many years with her "Little People" and all the places and adventures they had when they traveled all over the country and the world.
Cyndi is survived by her husband Jim; son James (Lisa); and grandkids Charles, Jonathan, and Annika of St Louis, Missouri; brother and sister-in-law Larry and Luray Neuwirth; and sister Joann Robinson.
Her parents Leroy and Bertha Rohrick, and in-laws Henry and Miriam Neuwirth preceded her in death.
Cyndi had the heart of an Angel and was loved by many people. She will always be in our hearts and will be lovingly missed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.