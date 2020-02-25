Elden Leroy Newberry
February 16, 2020 Elden Leroy Newberry, age 78, beloved husband, father, grandfather passed away Feb 16, 2020. Elden's Celebration of Life will be held at the First United Methodist Church in Scottsbluff at 1:00 PM on March 12, 2020. Dress is casual and a reception will follow the service. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, a memorial in Elden's honor can be made in care of First United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be made at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com . Elden was born in Olathe, CO July 24,1941. He graduated from Montrose CO High School in May 1960. He enlisted in the US Army Sep 1960. His 1st year did basic training at Ft Leonard Wood, MO in Sep 1960, then moving to other Bases in MA, MD. The 2nd Year July 1961-62 he was stationed at Sinop, Turkey returning home in July 1962 to marry on the 22nd the love of his life, Linda R Savage of Clifton, CO. He and Linda moved for his 3rd year to Ft Wolters, Mineral Wells, TX staying until his discharge Sep 1963. They moved to Ft. Worth, TX where Elden attended Ft Worth College for a TRADE course in TV repair going then to work in 1964 at Montgomery Wards Television Repair Shop. In 1965 Wards was having a slump and several laid off employees were offered guaranteed employed at a Montgomery Ward Store in a choice of 3 towns Elden & Linda chose Scottsbluff, NE moving here in Feb 1965. Elden worked until 1979 on television sets until the opportunity came to work as an electrician at the BNSF Railroad in Alliance, NE he commuted from home in Scottsbluff to work for the next 28 years, retiring from the Railroad in Sep 2008. After retiring he opened Elden's Monitor Repair (Shop) in our Garage and continued to repair Computer Monitors, TV and other electronics. After retirement he went almost every morning early for breakfast "out" at the Log Cabin in Gering. Family vacations were spent with a currant Camper visiting family and or places of interest in CO, NE, CA, OH, MA, SD, OR, MT, WY. Weekends were often spent doing local NE camping trips. The hobby he most enjoyed was making many batches of Peanut Brittle to give away every year before Christmas. Elden is survived by his wife Linda of 57 years, son Michael, daughter Renee, son Lionel (Wife Amber), Grandchildren: Gregory, Aidan, Gage, Carson, Kailee. Sister Shirley (Paul) Crockford of Missoula, MT, Aunt Betty Newberry of Montrose, CO. Numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents.
