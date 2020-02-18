Nicholas Marick February 16, 2020 Nicholas Marick, 88, of Gilbert, Arizona passed away to be with our Lord, February 16, 2020. He was born in Anaconda, Montana on August 31, 1931. After serving in the U.S. Army, Nick went on to graduate from Carroll College in Helena, Montana with a B.A. in History and Philosophy. He married Josephine De Bortoli in 1958. He began his teaching career in Evanston, Wyoming teaching junior and senior high school social studies. The family then moved to Laramie, Wyoming where Nick taught junior high while getting his M. Ed in Educational Administration at the University of Wyoming. In 1969 he then took his career to Scottsbluff, Nebraska where he was an administrator at the junior and senior high school levels. Before retiring, Nick brought the middle school concept to the school district. During his teaching career, Nick received many awards and touched many lives. He is preceded in death by his mother, father, and wife. He is survived by his daughter Cyndi (Ed) and son Mark (Lori) both of Arizona, and his six grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Graveside services will be held at Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Queen of Heaven Catholic Funeral Home in Mesa, Arizona.
Remembering loved ones
How to Submit an Obituary or In Memoriam
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. You may also submit the obituary on your own. Pricing for obituaries is based on word count. One photo is allowed.
If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, please contact us at 308-632-9040 or email us:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
