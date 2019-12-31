With deepest sorrow, we announce that Nicholas Walter Schmidt, age 63, passed away peacefully December 21, 2019 after a brave battle with cancer. Nick spent most of his career working for phone companies in Denver and Phoenix and spent the last five years working as a project manager for Gary’s Cleaning and Restoration and retired in December of 2018.
He is preceded in death by his parents Herb and Valeria (Kellner) Schmidt. Nick is survived by his sisters Lela Franklin and Twyla Marti, and brother Kenneth Hauck, three children Travis Schmidt, Nicholas Schmidt and Kristopher Schmidt, long-time girlfriend Malinda Jones and step-daughter Shelby Jones, five grandchildren and many nephews and cousins.
Per Nick’s wishes, there will be no funeral service. His family will hold a celebration of life in his honor on January 26, 2020.
