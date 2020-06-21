Nichols, Delila

Delila M. Nichols April 24, 2020 Delila M. Nichols, 97 years of age, died on Friday, April 24, 2020, at Grays Harbor Health and Rehabilitation Center in Aberdeen, Washington. She was born on April 2, 1923, in Miller, Buffalo County, Nebraska to Arthur Lee and Vera Venita (Barr) Nichols. She was raised in Nebraska and graduated for Liberty High School in Morrill, Nebraska in 1941. She then attended Biola Christian College, in Southern California for four years and earned her BA Degree in Education in 1955. She attended Seattle Pacific College for two years and earned her Degree in Psychology. She moved to Taholah in 1955 where she taught school and resided there until 1960. She was also co-pastor of the Bible Lighthouse Church in Taholah. Delila then lived at Pacific Beach, Washington for the next 27 years when she moved to Hoquiam where she had since resided. She was named Teacher Of The Year in 1982 at North Beach School District at Pacific Beach, Washington. She attended the Bible Lighthouse Church at Taholah and in 1977 she founded youth camps at Camp Bethel that she helped oversee for 14 years. After coming to Harbor Assembly of God Church in Hoquiam she wrote a camp manual for the American Indian Fellowship Camps and for the Assembly of God Camps. Her travels had taken her to Hawaii, Norway, Sweden and England. She would go every Thanksgiving to Taholah. She attended the functions at the Senior Citizen Centers in Aberdeen and Hoquiam. As a member of the Aqua Notes, she enjoyed singing in the area nursing homes. Delila loved all of her students, they were her shinning stars. She had gone charter boat fishing out of Westport, Washington where she caught a 32 pound salmon. She also liked to go camping and fishing out of a boat at Lake Silvia at Montesano. Delila was a caregiver for Helen Isaac; her mother in Nebraska; for her brother, Junior Leland of Eugene, Oregon and for a sister. Her brothers were: Hubert Lee Nichols; Junior Leland Nichols; Loren Clifford Nichols; Orville Ray Nichols; Darrell Nichols died in June of 2013 and are buried in the Memorial Park Cemetery in Arlington, Texas; Baby George David Nichols; a stillborn brother that was never named; a baby, David Nichols and Leonard Nichols of Casper, Wyoming. Deila had nine brothers and one sister. Delila is survived by a niece, Barbara Jean Kruger, as well as many other nieces, nephews and other relatives. At her funeral service she requests ONLY artificial flowers. A funeral service at the Harbor Assembly of God Church in Hoquiam will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, July 16, 2020. Delia would like to leave a final message for everyone: Nothing in her life would have been successful without the blessing and guidance of her faith in the Lord Jesus Christ What about you? If you never accepted Christ as your savior Please Do! Arrangements are by the Coleman Mortuary, 422 5th Street in Hoquiam, Washington. Please take a few moments to record your thoughts for the family by signing the on line guest register at www.colemanmortuary.net.
Tags
In Case You Missed It
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
-
Regional West Foundation receives $30,000 grant From OTCF
-
Omaha resident physician accused of killing her husband during argument along I-80
-
Motorcyclist killed in crash
-
Nine new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the Panhandle
-
Ricketts tells local governments they won't get federal COVID-19 money if they require masks
Remembering loved ones
How to Submit an Obituary or In Memoriam
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. You may also submit the obituary on your own. Pricing for obituaries is dependent on length. One photo is allowed.
If you wish to submit an obituary, please contact us at 308-632-9020 or email us:
As a leading provider of news, information and advertising in Scottsbluff and Gering, today we are proud to announce the launch of our Local Marketing Grant program. This program offers matching marketing funds to local businesses whose livelihood has been impacted by the outbreak of the COV…
Local businesses are a linchpin of our community, and they need the support of their loyal customers now more than ever. Buy Local is a new partnership connecting us to these vitally important local businesses through an online marketplace: https://localbusiness.lee.net/scottsbluff-star-herald
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.