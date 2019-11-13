TORRINGTON, Wyoming — Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Nicolasa Hernandez, 91, at 10:30am, Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at St. Rose Catholic Church with The Reverend Father Ray Moss officiating. Burial will follow in the Valley View Cemetery. A Rosary/Wake will be held at the same time as the service and the casket will be closed. Nicolasa died Tuesday, November 12th at the Scottsbluff Care and Rehab Center in Scottsbluff, Nebraska.
In lieu of flowers, please direct your memorials to the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Colyer Funeral Home and friends may send their condolences to the family at www.colyerfuneralhome.com
Nicolasa was born March 17, 1928, in Guernsey, Wyoming, the daughter of Manuel and Juana (Rodriguez) Martinez. She grew up in Torrington and helped her parents take care of her siblings. On September 6, 1950, she married Valen Hernandez. Nico started working at the McKenna Greenhouse in 1962 and continued to work there until she was 80 years old.
She was a member of the St. Rose Catholic Church, the Spanish Speaking Club and the Guadalupe Society. Her hobbies included planting flowers, gardening, embroidery, making afghans, scrapbooking, cooking and dancing.
Survivors include her sons Richard and Phillip Hernandez; daughter Irene Halk; brother Jesse Martinez; sisters Inez Flores and Lupe Gordon; 12 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
Proceeding her in death were her parents; husband; daughter Rita Brown; son Manual Martinez; and brother Pete Martinez.
