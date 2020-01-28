Norman D. Oliver, 74, of Mitchell, NE passed away January 21, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loved ones.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 1st at North Hills Baptist Church, in Lingle, with Pastor Dick Young officiating. Cremation will follow services.
Memorials may be made to the family.
Visitation will be Friday, January 31, at the funeral home.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Colyer Funeral Home, please leave condolences to the family at www.colyerfuneralhome.com
Norman was born on January 2, 1946 in Lingle, WY son of Linvle and Katherine Oliver. He grew up on the family farm in which he took over at the age of 18 after his father was injured in a farming accident. Farming was his life. Norman married Connie Heil on March 24, 1965 to which they had four children. He farmed and ranched until he retired in 1999 in Mitchell, NE.
Survivors include his wife Connie, daughter Charlotte Carter of Mitchell, NE, Troy (Marlen) of Torrington, WY, Brandy Buckley (Neil Romick) of Minatare, NE, Jackie (Kevin) Denson of Vallejo, CA. Six grandchildren Katherine (Arrianne) Jeremy Reichert, Wyatt and Colton Buckley, Travis (Nathalie) Mogle, John Mogle and three great grandchildren, Shirah Mae, Carly Kay and his best buddy Jase Ethan.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, son Ricky Lee, grandson Jacob Mogle and brothers Dickie Lee and Donald Lee Oliver.
