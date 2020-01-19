Norman Lee DeWitt, 61, of Scottsbluff, entered into rest on December 13, 2019.
He was born to Donald and Mary Dewitt on September 4, 1958, in Crawford, Nebraska. Norman spent his youth playing the drums, riding motorcycles and cruising around in his VW bug. In his later years, he enjoyed dressing up in a suit and tie, going for walks, and saying off the wall things. To know Norman was to love him.
Norman is survived by his brothers and sisters Duane (Martha) DeWitt, Kathy (Mike) Agnew, Neil DeWitt, Donna DeWitt, Dee Anna DeWitt; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Donald and Mary DeWitt, his older infant brother Loren DeWitt, and his grandparents.
A celebration of life will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on January 25, 2020, at Cirrus Conference Center, 23 West 15th Street, Scottsbluff, NE.
