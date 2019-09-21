Norris Grant Leafdale died September 18, 2019 in Scottsbluff, NE at the age of 94. His memorial service will be held September 25, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Gering, NE. Cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Banner County Historical Society or the Banner County Volunteer Fire Department. Online condolences may be made by viewing Norris’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff is entrusted with arrangements.
Norris was born July 22, 1925 in Kimball, NE to George and Minnie (Larson) Leafdale. Norris spent his childhood north of Potter, NE where the family lived in the “brick house” his dad built. The family moved to Banner County where Norris graduated high school in 1943. In 1944, Norris enlisted in the Army and was honorably discharged after WWII where he served in the South Pacific. After the war he attended Scottsbluff Junior College and the University of Colorado at Boulder. He then returned to Banner County to farm.
He married Judy (Sanders) Strong in June 1975. They made their home in Banner County where Norris continued farming until he retired in 1992. After retirement, Norris spent his time making and playing fiddles. Along with his daughters, he competed in numerous fiddle contests in Nebraska, Wyoming and Colorado. Norris and Judy moved to The Village in Scottsbluff in 2015. His other hobbies included watching baseball, woodworking and playing card games and cribbage. He is also the family champion of rock–paper–scissors.
Norris was a member of the VFW, Banner County Historical Society, Gering First United Methodist Church and The Panhandle Fiddlers.
He is survived by his wife Judy, children Tammy (Doug) Morrow of Eaton, CO, Lorna (Vince) Davis of Gering, NE and Dana (Lance) Heimes of Lafayette, CO. Grandchildren Erin (Josh) Hollingshead, Kristin (Jeremy) Hayden, Trent and Jenna Davis. Sister and brother-in-law Marjorie and John Loehlin and sister-in-law Barb
Sanders and many nieces and nephews.
Norris is preceded in death by his parents, his sister and brother-in-law Maxine and Ken Downer, father and mother-in-law Ben and Dorthy Sanders and brother-in-law Bob Sanders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.