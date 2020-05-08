Nuss, George

George Nuss May 1, 2020 George Nuss of Sun City West Az., passed away May 1 at the age of 91 after a long stay in a care facility in Phoenix. George was born February 16th, 1929 in Bayard NE., to Alex and Katherine Nuss. He was the forth of six children. He graduated from Minatare High School 1n 1945. After graduating from the University of Nebraska, he married Ruth Klase of Gering in 1949, and after serving in the air force, they settled in Lincoln where he became a certified FHA appraiser and realtor, eventually moving to Omaha. He was a member of the American Legion, VFW, and Elks, and a life member of the University of Nebraska Alumni. After retiring, he and Ruth moved to Arizona, bought a beautiful home on a golf course, and enjoyed traveling back to the valley almost every summer to see family and friends. Services were held at Crown of Life Lutheran Church in Sun City, and he was laid to rest there with his beloved wife Ruth who preceded him in death. His parents, brothers Carl, Bill, infant brother Thomas, and sister Elsie Sage also preceded him death. He is survived by his brother Richard of Denver, sisters-in-law, Caroline Nuss of Bayard and Doris Nuss of Minatare, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
