Martha Jean O'Connor January 15, 2020 Martha Jean O'Connor(Wilson) died Saturday the 25th of January at home surrounded by her family. Born in 1938 in Gering,Ne. to Elmer and Goldie Wilson, Martha attended Gering High school and graduated in 1955. Her favorite high school pastime was dragging Main St. with her friends. Martha moved to Colorado and then to Bakersfield, California. She successfully owned/operated a franchise vending company, Canteen, which serviced a great number of locations in the Bakersfield area until her retirement. Martha, affectionately called "Grammy" by her family and friends, was a source of light and love to all who walked through her door. She never failed to offer a hot meal or her homemade tacos during a lunch hour or a comfy couch to take a nap on. Everyone who left her house would leave with a full stomach and a light heart. She could often be found golfing, enjoyed a cup of coffee with a crossword puzzle, or above all, cherishing time with her family. She is survived by her sister, Mary Jo Schaneman of Gering, Ne. ;her children, Deborah Singh(Bhupinder Singh), Lori Cleveland, Rick Cooney; her five granddaughters, and several nieces and nephews. She will be laid to rest next to her mother and father at Westlawn Cemetery in Gering, Ne. In lieu of flowers, all donations can be made on Martha's behalf to Hoffmanm Hospice in Bakersfield, Ca. (661) 410-1010.
