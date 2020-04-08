Patricia O'Brien April 2, 2020 Patricia O'Brien, 77, of Kimball, passed away Thursday, April 02, 2020 at Regional West Medical Center. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Cantrell Funeral Home, however due to social distancing measures, there will be no funeral mass at this time. Cremation has taken place and inurnment with a graveside service for immediate family only will take place on April 13th at the Kimball cemetery. There will be a memorial mass in Patricia's honor at a later date. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Kimball Hospital Foundation. Patricia was born to John Charles Davies and Grace Marie (Russell) Davies on October 19, 1942 in Kimball. She was the youngest of six children. She attended Kimball schools and graduated from Kimball County High School. She was united in marriage to Jim O'Brien on April 22, 1961, and they lived together in Kimball where they raised three sons, Tim, Tom and Robert. Patricia and Jim owned and operated Kimball Laundry & Dry Cleaning. She was also bookkeeper and insurance specialist for Kimball County Ambulance Services for over 40 years. Patricia was a member of the Kimball Volunteer Fire Dept. Auxiliary for many years. She served on the board of the Kimball Public Library and was a member of Kimball's Beta Omega chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha (ESA) sorority. As a member of the Mrs. Jaycees, Patricia was in charge of preparing and often accompanying contestants participating in the Miss Kimball pageants. Patricia was smart, funny, talented, generous, stubborn and opinionated. She was a crossword puzzle enthusiast and an avid reader who loved her murder mysteries. She was musically inclined, having learned to play the piano when she was very young and the bass clarinet in high school. She also sang in choirs and performed in school musicals. For much of her adult life, she was very proud to be the organist/accompanist for St. Joseph's Catholic Church. She also served as choir director for the church for many years. Patricia loved her family and every pet she ever had, including her most recent fur baby, Birdie the cat. In her later years, Patricia's generous nature found her donating to various charities, including St. Joseph's Indian School and St. Jude's, among others. Patricia is survived by her husband Jim; sons Tim (Robyn) of Littleton CO, Tom (Kris), and Robert (Nichole) both of Kimball; and grandchildren Shea and Connor of Denver CO; Keean and Keara of Kimball; and Zach Rockhold of Kingman AZ. She is also survived by her brother Jack Davies and her sister Mary Rhoads. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Robert and sisters Carol and Pauline.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Eight more cases of COVID-19 detected in Panhandle
-
Kimball County residents advised to stay at home, monitor for COVID-19 symptoms
-
Three Scottsbluff workers possibly exposed to coronavirus
-
Scottsbluff man, four teens cited in pursuit
-
Officials confirm 8 more cases of COVID-19 in Panhandle, 1 more in Goshen County
Remembering loved ones
How to Submit an Obituary or In Memoriam
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. You may also submit the obituary on your own. Pricing for obituaries is dependent on length. One photo is allowed.
If you wish to submit an obituary, please contact us at 308-632-9020 or email us:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.