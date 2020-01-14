December 3, 2013 – January 6, 2020
Olivia Lan Simmons, 6, peacefully passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020, in the arms of her loving parents.
Olivia was born on December 3, 2013 in Houston, TX to James and Grace (Kraay) Simmons. Olivia was artistic, caring, and compassionate. She showed love towards everyone she crossed paths with and to those closest to her heart her remarkable sense of humor came to light. Olivia adored her big brother Benjamin and was a protective and helpful older sister to her younger siblings Pearl and Otis.
Olivia loved life to the fullest and this could be seen in how she played with her friends and family. She spent endless hours chasing and wrestling with her brother and sister. Olivia had a beautiful, artistic mind. She loved playing piano as well as drawing and painting. She loved spending time outside, hiking, camping, and tracking raccoon prints to one day find her elusive favorite animal. She spent her last day on Earth running, playing and dancing at the Brazos River County Park alongside her parents and partners in life and play, Benjamin, Pearl, and Otis.
There is comfort and peace in knowing Olivia is walking hand-in-hand with Jesus, whom she always reminded people was living in her heart. She will continue to be a beacon of light to all those she left behind and her memory is truly a blessing to all who knew her.
Olivia is survived by her parents, James and Grace Simmons, brothers Benjamin and Otis, and sister Pearl of Rosharon, Texas. Olivia is also survived by grandmother Ivalene Simmons of Holdrege, Nebraska, grandparents Glenn and Lan Kraay of Bridgeport, Nebraska, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. She is preceded in death by her grandfather, Douglas Simmons.
A celebration of life service in honor of Olivia will be held at the Harvest United Methodist Church in Missouri City, Texas, on Saturday, January 18. Visitation begins at 3 p.m., and the service begins at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.