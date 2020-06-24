Olsen, Mary

Mary L. Olsen June 21, 2020 Mary L Olsen, 80, of Banner County, passed away on June 21, 2020 at the Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, Colorado. Visitation will be held on Monday, June 29, 2020 from 9 AM until 11 AM with a Celebration of Her Life taking place at 11 AM at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel with Pastor Jake Roberts officiating. The service will be livestreamed at https://www.facebook.com/589437991175543 Burial will follow at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Banner County. The family respectfully requests that attendees wear patriotic colors. Memorials may be given to the PEO Chapter EV or the Banner County Volunteer Fire Department. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com Mary was born May 8, 1940 at Alliance, Nebraska to Evan Herchel and Lena (Hesse) Scoggin. She received her education in Alliance, graduating from cosmetology school in Scottsbluff. Mary was united in marriage to Max Albert Olsen on September 25, 1960 in Scottsbluff. The couple made their home, farming and ranching, in Banner County, all their married lives. She was a former member of the Harrisburg Community Church. She was a member of the PEO Chapter EV, Christians Women's Club, and served on the Banner County Fire Department as an EMT and in the Auxiliary. Mary was an avid reader, was very patriotic, and enjoyed sharing her talents as a seamstress and quilter with others. Mary is survived by her sister Carol Scoggin of Scottsbluff; sons and daughters-in-law Chris and Crissy Olsen of Banner County and Charlie and Reba Olsen of Dickinson, ND; grandchildren Ryan (Kindra) Olsen of Harrisburg, Whitney Olsen of Harrisburg, and Madeline and Jonathan "Jack" Olsen both of Dickinson, ND; and 7 great-grandchildren all of Harrisburg. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, her in-laws Iler and Dora Olsen, her husband, and an infant daughter.
