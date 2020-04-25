Olson, Katherine

Katherine Olson April 20, 2020 Katherine "Jean" (Miller) Olson, formerly from Mitc hell, NE (79) passed away at Skyridge Medical Center in Lone Tree, CO on Monday, April 20, 2020 as a result of COVID19. https://www.newcomerdenver.com/ Obituary/183854/ Katherine-Olson/Denver-CO Katherine Jean Olson was born to David and Katherine Miller on July 12th, 1940 in Morrill, Nebraska. She was baptized into Christ on September 1, 1940 at St. James Lutheran Church in Scottsbluff, NE by Pastor W. E. Harms. She moved to their family farm in Mitchell, Nebraska when she was in grade school. Jean was confirmed in her Christian faith at Trinity Lutheran church in Morrill, NE on 5/6/54. Jean graduated high school in Mitchell, NE on 5/27/58 and chose Concordia Techers College in Seward, NE to obtain her B.S. in Education on 6/2/62. She was joined in holy marriage to Lewis Henry Olson on April 12, 1964. Jean met her husband in North Platte, NE while she was teaching and living with his sister. Lewis and Jean were blessed with two sons and one daughter. Jean was a grade school substitute teacher while also raising her children. In her free time Jean enjoyed playing the piano. She taught many people how to play the piano, including her children. The baby grand piano she learned how to play on is still with the family in her daughter's home. Jean also enjoyed sewing, she used to sew her clothes as well as clothes for her children. It gave her pleasure to pick out the exact style and fabric that she wanted to wear. Of all the places that Jean went to, she liked California the best. She enjoyed her visits with her cousin Vernon and their phone calls on birthdays. Jean departed this life to be with our Lord Jesus Christ on April 20, 2020, at the age of 79 years, 8 months and 20 days. She is preceeded in death by her brother Wayne, her parents and her loving husband. She is survived by her son Scott of Littleton, CO, her daughter Brenda (Jay) Headley of Larkspur, CO, and her son Michael (LaDonna) of Castle Rock, CO; her grandchildren Cory Olson, Jared Olson, Alyssa Grebe and Ashley Sinclair (James); her sister Linda Kuhlman and brother Robert Miller and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of Jean's life will be scheduled at a later date. Donations in Lieu of Flowers can be made at any Wells Fargo Bank to the Katherine J. Olson Memorial Fund ACCT# 9976191883 or sent to the family. Proceeds will be directed toward expenses and a celebration event at a later date.
