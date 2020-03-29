Olson, Lara

Lara Jane Olson March 24, 2020 Lara Jane Olson, 52, of Mitchell, unexpectedly passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of Lara's life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made in care of the family and sent to Rama Debus, 40338 11th Ave., Mitchell, NE 69357. Online condolences may be made at www.jones-mortuary.com. Jones Mortuary in Mitchell is assisting the family with arrangements. Lara was born May 14, 1967 in Scottsbluff, NE to Donald and Sara Jane (Price) Ward. She graduated in 1985 from Mitchell High School. After graduation she moved to Denver, CO where she graduated from Radiology School. She practiced as a radiology tech for several years until a work-related injury forced her to retire. After battling numerous medical issues her prayers were answered on June 20, 2012 when she received a liver transplant. Lara was well known to many and to most she was their best friend. She almost never met a stranger and cared deeply about her special friendships. She was loving, kind, sassy, funny and had the biggest heart. Her pride and joy were her daughter Mariah and her 2 grandchildren Maliyah and Jayden. Lara lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures, enjoying her family and friends, eating corn on the cob and her candy obsession. Lara is survived by her special companion Tony Bauer; daughter Mariah Bauer (Jesus Hernandez); grandchildren Maliyah and Jayden; sisters Gayle (Larry) Gardner and Rama (Brad) Debus; niece Lenae (Matthew) Snyder; nephews Greg (Lana) Gardner and Ryan Debus and Uncle Bob Ward. Proceeding her in death were her parents Donald and Sara Jane Ward; cousins Scott and Grant Price; Uncle Jim Price and numerous special friends.
