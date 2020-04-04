Sandi Otte
March 13, 2020
Sandra Lou (McGuffin) Otte, formerly of Scottsbluff, passed away on March 13, 2020 in Philadelphia, PA, due to heart-failure. She was born in Sacramento, CA to Clifford McGuffin and Evelyn Kaasch on Feb. 9, 1937. She was raised in Scottsbluff and graduated from Scottsbluff High Class of 1955.
In June of 1957, Sandi married her best friend, Richard (Dick) Otte, formerly of Minatare. Together their adventures took them back and forth across the country from Colorado to New York, California to Pennsylvania, Alabama, Missouri, and New Jersey. Sandi raised two daughters while creating “home” in more than a dozen locations. No matter where she lived, she always nurtured a beautiful garden and a circle of friends built around her love of playing bridge. Sandi and Dick retired to Kennett Square, PA in 2005. Dick passed away in 2006, just shy of their 50th wedding anniversary.
While life took her many places, Sandi always had a special place in her heart for Scottsbluff and the dear friendships formed there. Both her McGuffin and Kaasch families were early pioneers in the area, and she was proud of her Nebraska roots. In recent years, Sandi was thrilled to discover her McGuffin family roots stretched back in American to 17th C. Maryland and Virginia, while her Kaasch roots started in early 18th C. Pennsylvania. It seems fitting that she lived her final years (with her daughter and son-in-law) in Philadelphia, mere blocks from the place her 6x great-grandfather, Alexander Zartman, arrived in port and took his oath of allegiance to the Crown in 1728.
Besides her parents and husband, Sandi was preceded in death by sisters Nancy (McGuffin) Arnn and Susan (McGuffin) Gilmore. She will be greatly missed by daughters Cindy (Otte) Duncan and Michelle (Otte) Herr; son-in-law Chip Herr; grandson Jason Duncan; great-grandchildren Enzo Kappius, Olivia Duncan, and Quentin Duncan; nephews Kermit and Casey Gilmore and their families.
