Pablo Jimenez was born on November 28, 1951 and went to be with the Lord on August 29, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Leonor Jimenez, their son Manuel, Hellen and grandsons Javier and Joshua, son Pablo Jimenez Jr. and granddaughter Alivia, and son Ricardo Jimenez.
Pablo was born in Chihuahua, Mexico. He went to Bilingual Business School and his first job was bookkeeping in a bank. He met Leonor while in school and they were married on Feb 5, 1971. He was a very hard worker and willing to sacrifice for his family. They moved to the United States in January 1981.
Pablo worked in the ministry. After that he worked 15 years as a truck driver going all over the United States. Everywhere he went he looked for people to share the gospel with. His heart’s desire was to see people come to know Jesus.
He loved his grandchildren and worked very hard to give them whatever he could. He loved to watch his granddaughter, Alivia dance and was so proud of her accomplishments. He also loved to watch his grandson Javier sing and perform and to watch his other grandson, Joshua in sports and music. He spent this last summer training Joshua in boxing, a passion they both shared.
Pablo was a big sport’s fan. He played soccer and baseball when he was still living in Mexico. He was a lifelong Dodgers fan. He enjoyed spirited conversations about any of his favorite teams.
Pablo read his Bible every day at 5:30am. He had a passion to live for the Lord and he and his wife started the ministry Smiling Faces. They took 2 trips to Juarez, Mexico to take clothing, food and money to help a nursing home, underprivileged children and the needy. They organized the trips with the help and generous donations of church members, family and friends. Pablo was passionate about this ministry. If you would like to leave a memorial in Pablo’s name please send it to smilingfacesministry.org so that the ministry may continue.
Services will be held on Saturday, September 7th at 10:30am at Harvest Valley Church in Scottsbluff.
