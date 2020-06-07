Parker, Oa

Oa "Frog" E. Parker June 4, 2020 Oa "Frog" E. Parker, age 63 of Gering, Nebraska passed on June 4, 2020 at his home. Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 8, at 11 am at Gloryland Church in Bridgeport, Nebraska with Pastor Cameron Farrenkopf officiating. Internment with military honors by the Nebraska National Guard Honor Guard at West Lawn Cemetery in Gering. Visitation will be Monday from 9:30 -11 am at the church. Memorials may be given to DAV. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com He is survived by his wife, Kathy; daughter Kasie (Ethan) Purvis of Gering; son Cody Parker of Gering; 2 grandchildren Emmett Joel Purvis and Wyatt Ensign Purvis both of Gering; his mother Vilba Jeane Clapp; mother-in-law Betty Quintard; sister Cherrie Sanders; brothers Jack, Ed, and Tony Parker; half sister Tina Thames and numerous step siblings and extended family members. He was preceded in death by his father Davie, fathers-in-law Jack Rickard and Jim Quintard.

To plant a tree in memory of Oa Parker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

