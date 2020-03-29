Parks, Dorothy

Dorothy M. Parks March 21, 2020 Dorothy Marie Parks, 94, of Lincoln Nebraska died March 21, 2020. She was born November 4,1925, in Auburn, Nebraska to Myrtle (Drumm) and Earl Moody. Dorothy is survived by her children Janice Parks and husband Gary Bergeson of Bloomington, MN, Susan Beattie and husband Mike of Littleton, CO, Steve Parks of Lincoln, NE. Grandchildren Kelly (David Anderson), Sara (Kane Smaller), Daniel Parks (Tiffany), and Cory Parks. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Walter, sister Lois, brothers Harold and Everett. Dorothy was a career public school teacher and piano teacher. Music was her passion and she loved performing in front of her friends and family and members of her Methodist churches in Harvard, Juniata, Ord and Scottsbluff, Nebraska. Dorothy loved Nebraska and lived in the state her entire life. Funeral services will be announced at a later time. Dorothy will be cremated and buried in Auburn, NE . Memorials to Christ Methodist Church (Lincoln) or Tabitha Health Care Services (Lincoln). "Hugs from Home Project" or Condolences may be emailed to contact@roperandsons.com.
