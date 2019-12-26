Kelvin L. Boltjes, age 66, of Sidney, NE passed away in Sidney on December 21, 2019.
Memorial services will be held at 10:00 A.M., Friday, January 3, 2020 in the First United Methodist Church in Sidney with Pastors Corey Jenkins and Randy Feather officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow in the Otis Cemetery in Otis, CO. Cremation has been held. Friends may stop at the Gehrig-Stitt Chapel on Thursday, Jan. 2nd to sign Kelvin’s register book and leave condolences for the family.
You may view Kelvin’s Book of Memories, leave condolences, photos and stories at www.gehrigstittchapel.com. A complete obituary will be published when available.
Gehrig-Stitt Chapel & Cremation Service, LLC is in charge of Kelvin’s care and funeral arrangements.
