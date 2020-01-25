Patricia Ann Pepper Williams, age 89, of Gainesville passed away peacefully at 12:52 p.m. on Tuesday, January 14, 2020.
Born in Gering, NE, Mrs. Williams was the daughter of the late Pearl Huffman Pepper. Mrs. Williams had resided in Hall County for the past 23 years. She was a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist. She took time away from working as a nurse to raise her children. Mrs. Williams went back to work for DeKalb Anesthesia Associates until she retired after years of tireless service.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Douglas Winfield Williams, her mother, Pearl Huffman Pepper, two sisters Jean Pepper Brice and Janice Pepper Hellman, and her brother Jack Pepper. Survivors include a daughter, Cindy Hunt (Russell) of Gainesville, GA; sons, Brad Williams (Karen) of Brunswick, GA, and Matt Williams of Cumming, GA; grandchildren, Robert Hunt (Sara) of Augusta, GA; Daniel Hunt of Atlanta, GA; and Rebekah Williams and Anna Williams of Brunswick, GA. She is also survived by sisters Norma Pepper Christiansen of Modesto, CA; Margaret Pepper of Gering, NE; and Sandra “Happy” Dutton of Melbeta, NE.
A memorial service will be held in Gering-Scottsbluff, NE (date to be determined). In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that memorial contributions be made to the Grace Episcopal, 422 Brenau Ave. NE, Gainesville, GA 30501 (www.gracechurchgainesville.org).
