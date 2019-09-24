Patricia Mae Schwartzkopf passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at Regional West Medical Center on September 21, 2019. Her funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on September 27, 2019 at the Bridgman Funeral Home, with her grandson Joel Schwartzkopf officiating. Visitation will take place before the service and interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery. The family respectfully asks that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to Pat’s son’s church, Life Unlimited. Online condolences may be made by viewing Pat’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff is entrusted with arrangements.
Pat was born August 16, 1934 in McGrew, Nebraska to Howard and Josephine Anderson. Although she was born in Nebraska, she took great pride in being a “California Girl”, having lived near the coast for most of her formative years. She returned to western Nebraska as a teenager and graduated from Scottsbluff High School in 1953. She worked for Montgomery Ward and Swift & Company before marrying her high school sweetheart Willis on June 25, 1954. Two sons were born from this union, Steven and Rick. Together the Schwartzkopf family successfully ran Henry’s Market on East Overland for many years.
Pat was beautiful inside and out. Her zest for life was contagious. You could not help but smile when you were with her. Her passion and love for God and family made her the special woman that she was.
She was blessed with her loving sons, Steven (Lori) and Rick Schwartzkopf, grandchildren April Schwartzkopf, Joel (Rachel) Schwartzkopf, Bethany Schwartzkopf, Amy (Mike) Ranalletti, Josh Schwartzkopf, and Kaci Lockwood, thirteen great-grandchildren, brother Robert (Linda) Anderson, and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by Willis, her husband of 59 years, as well as her parents Howard and Josephine Anderson, father and mother-in-law Henry and Nettie Schwartzkopf, daughter-in-law Sandy Schwartzkopf, great-grandson Liam, and faithful dog Heidi Jo.
