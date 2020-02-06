Patricia “Pat” Ann Lackey, 81, of Lyman, Nebraska, died unexpectedly on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Regional West Medical Center, surrounded by her family. Cremation has taken place and a Memorial Service will be held at 1 PM on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel with Reverend Ed Hunzeker officiating. Inurnment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be given to the Lyman Ambulance Service. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com
Pat was born to Gertrude and Frank Vallejos on January 15, 1939 in Trinidad, Colorado where she grew up and also where she met a handsome soldier, Perry Lackey, who was home on leave. They moved to Nebraska and got married on May 1, 1954 and started a family which quickly became a family of 8. Her family meant the world to her and she worked very hard both inside and outside the home to help provide for them.
In 1969 they moved to Igloo, South Dakota where Perry started his own business, Lackey Machine Products, which they ran as a family until 1982. They moved back to Nebraska where they both went to work for House Of Hose from which they retired.
Pat had many hobbies that she was passionate about which included painting, crocheting, jigsaw and crossword puzzles, quilting, rock hunting, gardening, and cooking. She was famous for her canning, especially her pickles. Her favorite times were spent at family gatherings where she always went overboard putting out an amazing spread. These get togethers is what her family will miss the most.
Pat had an amazing sense of humor, even if she could never tell a joke correctly. She loved to share stories about the past, especially about her family. She lost the love of her life, Perry, on January 21, 2011 and continued to live a full life in the same house enjoying all her family and hobbies. Her greatest joy in life was her family which included her kitties of which she had many throughout the years.
Pat is survived by her children: Debra (Skip) Hays of Hot Springs, SD, Paula Lackey of Seattle, WA, Perry (Sue) Lackey of Winsde, NE, Tammra (Kevin) Richmond of Morrill, NE, Dwight (Theresa) Lackey of Belfield, ND, and Darryle (Karen) Lackey of Hot Springs, SD; 9 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and three cats: Fluff, Peanut, and Ringo.
Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Perry, her parents, a brother, and numerous brothers and sisters-in-law which she also considered her greatest friends.
She will be severely missed by all who knew and loved her.
